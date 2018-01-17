Tsonga leaps, stretches, lunges in Australian Open comeback

Highlights: Demetrius Crosby, Micah Pollard lift No. 3 Foss over No. 6 Fife

Demetrius Crosby scored a game-high 20 points and Micah Pollard added 16 as Foss cruised late to beat Fife for the second time this season (after the first meeting went to double overtime). Crosby and Pollard made their case after about how they might be the best backcourt duo in the state.