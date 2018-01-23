United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort, in San Vigilio di Marebbe, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
Sports

Shiffrin has rare fall as Mowinckel leads 1st run of GS

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer

January 23, 2018 03:17 AM

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin had an uncharacteristic fall and Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway held a slim lead following the first run of a challenging giant slalom on Tuesday.

Seeking her first victory, Mowinckel held a 0.08-second lead over Marta Bassino of Italy and was 0.09 ahead of Viktoria Rebensburg at the Kronplatz resort.

Shiffrin lost control of her inside ski coming around a turn as she entered the steepest section of a slope named Erta, which translates as steep. Shiffrin slid a long way down the course but immediately got up and was not injured.

After missing a gate on Sunday in a super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, it marks the first time in Shiffrin's career that she has failed to finish two consecutive races.

