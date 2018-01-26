Florida State's Thomas coming up big late in games

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Florida State forward Shakayla Thomas 20) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas. Thomas is playing her best basketball at the right time. The senior forward, who was the ACC's Player of the Year selection by the coaches last season, has double doubles in her last two games as the eighth-ranked Seminoles prepare to host No. 5 Notre Dame on Sunday.