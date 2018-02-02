Sports

Real Sociedad routs Deportivo 5-0 in Spanish league

The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 04:55 PM

MADRID

Asier Illarramendi scored two second-half goals as Real Sociedad routed Deportivo La Coruna 5-0 to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league on Friday.

Willian Jose, Aritz Elustondo and Sergio Canales also scored for Sociedad at Anoeta Stadium.

The hosts hadn't won since a 3-1 result against Sevilla last year.

The winless streak for relegation-wary Deportivo increased to seven matches. Deportivo is 18th in the 20-team standings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sociedad moved to 14th place. Its next league game is at defending champion Real Madrid.

  Comments  