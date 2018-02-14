Warriors guard McCaw out at least 4 weeks with wrist injury

Second-year Warriors guard Patrick McCaw will miss at least four weeks after breaking a bone in his left wrist.
Golden State announced that McCaw had a non-displaced fracture in the wrist. The injury occurred Sunday when McCaw was with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors, the team said.
The Warriors were playing Wednesday at Portland to conclude the schedule before the All-Star break. McCaw will wear a cast for 10 days then be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Last weekend, McCaw bounced between Golden State and Santa Cruz to get more playing time.
Never miss a local story.
McCaw is averaging 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.6 minutes for the defending NBA champions.
Comments