Davis wrestling star trying to become first undefeated four-time girls state champion

Kaden Anderson had 14 points and 13 rebounds with four blocks and Peter Erickson scored 16 points to lead the Enumclaw High School boys basketball team to a 60-54 win over Curtis. Check out the video highlights.
Federal Way's Jaden McDaniels had 28 points, 12 rebounds and quite a few dunks as the third-ranked Eagles cruised to an 82-62 victory over No. 5 Union in the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict semifinals on Wednesday at Puyallup High School. Check out the video highlights.
Dekari Boyd's big 3-pointer has Franklin Pierce one win away from its first state berth since the 2010-11 season. They held off Jalen Green and Lindbergh on Thursday night, coming a season after winning just three games.
This University of Washington-produced video heralds the return of former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason, now that his transfer to the Huskies is official. Video includes multiple clips that show off Eason's strong arm from his days playing for Lake Stevens High.
The Washington Huskies announced Tuesday that former Georgia quarterback Jason Eason would be transferring. Eason, who is from Lake Stevens, was a five-star prospect in high school and initially signed with Georgia.