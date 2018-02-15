Sports

Aminu, Gandia-Rosa lead high-flying Ospreys to victory

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Wajid Aminu scored a career-high 29 points and Ivan Gandia-Rosa dished out a career-high 18 assists as North Florida came back to beat SC Upstate 109-100 on Thursday night.

SC Upstate controlled it for most of the first half, jumping out to a 34-20 lead in the first nine minutes. The Ospreys (12-17, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference) then took over using an 18-1 run in which they held SC Upstate to 0 for 8 from the field and forced 3 turnovers.

The break did not slow North Florida, as it carried a 16-2 run from before halftime to a few minutes into the second half. By the time a Mike Cunningham 3-pointer halted the run, the Spartans (7-22, 3-10) found themselves down by nine after leading by as many as 14.

A Aminu free throw put the Ospreys over the century mark with 1:19 left on the way to a season high.

