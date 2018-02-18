Sports

Arizona St. women use balanced attack to beat Arizona 69-45

The Associated Press

February 18, 2018 05:32 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Kianna Ibis scored 14 points, Jamie Ruden scored 12 and Arizona State controlled Arizona throughout for a 69-45 win on Sunday.

Courtney Ekmark added 11 points with seven rebounds and Robbi Ryan scored nine points with 10 rebounds. Arizona State (19-9, 10-6 Pac-12) scored the first seven points and led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Just before halftime, Ruden sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around one from Arizona's Destiny Graham, and Sophia Elenga made a layup with 61 seconds before halftime and the lead was 35-24. The Sun Devils maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way and Ekmark's 3 made it 59-39 with 7:33 left.

Sam Thomas led Arizona (6-21, 2-14) with 11 points and Lucia Alonso scored 10. The Wildcats struggled from the field shooting 18 of 47 overall and 5 of 15 from 3-point range.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title

View More Video