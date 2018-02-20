Golf Glance

PGA TOUR
HONDA CLASSIC
Site: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Course: PGA National. Yardage: 7,110. Par: 70.
Purse: $6.6 million. Winner's share: $1,188,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Defending champion: Rickie Fowler.
Last week: Bubba Watson won the Genesis Open.
FedEx Cup leader: Patton Kizzire.
Notes: CBS is televising the tournament for the first time because NBC has the Winter Olympics. ... Rickie Fowler has had at least a share of the 54-hole lead six times on the PGA Tour. The Honda Classic last year is the only time he went on to win. ... The field has star power in Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. But for the first time this year, a PGA Tour event does not have one of the world's top three players. ... Woods is playing back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour for the first time since August 2015. ... Jack Nicklaus (1977-78) is the last player to win back-to-back at the Honda Classic. ... Masters champion Sergio Garcia is playing his first PGA Tour event of the year. He previously won in Singapore and tied for 32nd in Dubai. ... Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk is playing on a sponsor's exemption. ... The Honda Classic gave an exemption to Dylan Frittelli, who made the winning putt for Texas at the 2012 NCAA Championship. He is in the field next week in Mexico. ... McIlroy won the Honda Classic in 2012 to reach No. 1 in the world for the first time. ... PGA National hosted the PGA Championship twice and the 1983 Ryder Cup.
Next week: WGC-Mexico Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
COMMERCIAL BANK QATAR MASTERS
Site: Doha, Qatar.
Course: Doha GC. Yardage: 7,400. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.75 million.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Jeunghun Wang.
Last week: Joost Luiten won the Oman Open.
Race to Dubai leader: Sharma Shubhankar.
Notes: Chris Wood moved back into the top 100 with his runner-up finish in Oman last week. After making his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine in 2016, the Englishman had only three top 10s in 29 starts. ... With his victory last week, Luiten moved to No. 9 in the Race to Dubai and qualified for the World Golf Championship in Mexico City next week. ... Julian Suri of Jacksonville, Florida, is in the field after getting three sponsor exemptions on the PGA Tour. Suri tied for 63rd at Torrey Pines, missed the cut in Phoenix and shot 76-78 on the weekend at Pebble Beach to fall to a tie for 68th. He fell three spots in the world ranking to No. 65 after those three weeks. ... For the second straight week on the European Tour, no one from the top 50 is playing.
Next week: WGC-Mexico Championship.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
LPGA TOUR
HONDA LPGA THAILAND
Site: Chonburi, Thailand.
Course: Siam CC (Pattaya Old Course). Yardage: 6,642. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.6 million. Winner's share: $240,000.
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-5 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Amy Yang.
Last week: Jin Young Ko won the Women's Australian Open.
Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko and Brittany Lincicome.
Notes: The field features nine of the top 10 in the women's world ranking. The only player missing is Women's British Open champion I.K. Kim at No. 8. ... Ko became the second player to win her LPGA Tour debut as a member. The other was Beverly Hanson in 1951. ... On the alternate list is Brittany Lang, who won the U.S. Women's Open in 2016. She has had only two top 10s in her last 38 starts since winning her first major. ... Lexi Thompson in 2015 is the only American to win the Honda LPGA Thailand since it began in 2006. ... Yang has won two of the last three years. ... The top 10 in the women's world ranking are from six countries.
Next week: HSBC Women's World Championship.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last week: Joe Durant won the Chubb Classic.
Next week: Cologuard Classic.
Schwab Cup leader: David Toms.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
WEB.COM TOUR
Last tournament: Ben Taylor won the Club Colombia Championship.
Next tournament: El Bosque Mexico Championship on March 8-11.
Money leader: Sungjae Im.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
OTHER TOURS
MEN
PGA Tour Australasia: Horizon Golf NZ PGA Championship, Manawatu GC, Palmerston North, New Zealand. Defending champion: Jarrdy Felton. Online: www.pga.au.org
Sunshine Tour: Cape Town Open, King David Mowbray GC, Cape Town, South Africa. Defending champion: Jacques Kruyswijk. Online: www.sunshinetour.com
WOMEN
Ladies European Tour: Ladies Classic Bonville, Bonville Golf Resort, Bonville, Australia. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com
