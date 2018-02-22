Twins hopeful of more progress for ace-in-training Berrios

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 file photo, Minnesota Twins' Jose Berrios pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Jose Berrios made major strides for the Minnesota Twins last season after a rough rookie year. Now comes the next step, establishing himself as a truce ace of the rotation. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo