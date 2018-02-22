Sports

Drexel makes history with 34-point rally to beat Delaware

The Associated Press

February 22, 2018 06:35 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Tramaine Isabell posted a double-double and made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to give Drexel a 34-point comeback win over Delaware Thursday night for the largest come-from-behind win in the history of Division I basketball.

Isabell scored 29 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists in the 85-83 victory.

Jacob Cushing's 3-pointer with 2:36 before halftime gave Delaware a 53-19 lead. From there, Drexel (12-18, 6-11 Colonial Athletic) proceeded to outscore Delaware 66-30 on 58-percent shooting.

Isabell tied it with a 3-point play with 3:50 left. The teams traded jump shots before Darian Bryant fouled Isabell on his 3-point attempt with time winding down. Isabell made 2 of 3 foul shots and Eric Carter's desperation 3-pointer was off as time expired.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sammy Mojica scored 16 points, Troy Harper 14 and Kurk Lee, 13 for the Dragons.

Ray Allen led Delaware (12-18, 5-12) with 21 points, Ryan Daly, 17, Carter, 15 with 12 rebounds and Anthony Mosley added 14.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights: White River girls race past Port Angeles for 2A district title

View More Video