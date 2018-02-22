Hofstra guard Desure Buie
Pemberton propels Hofstra past James Madison 77-61

The Associated Press

February 22, 2018 06:38 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va.

Eli Pemberton tallied 22 points, six assists and five rebounds, Jalen Ray added 15 points off the bench and Hofstra rolled to a 77-61 victory over James Madison on Thursday night.

Pemberton made 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Pride (18-11, 11-6 Colonial Athletic Association), who shot 56.5 percent overall (26 of 46). Hofstra's third straight win kept the Pride a game ahead of fourth-place William & Mary with one game remaining. Hofstra will host Towson to close out the regular season.

Desure Buie and Justin Wright-Foreman scored 11 points apiece with Buie grabbing seven rebounds for the Pride.

Pemberton had 13 points in the first half to guide Hofstra to a 35-23 lead at intermission. Pemberton scored seven straight early in the second half to push the lead past 20 and the Pride coasted from there.

Matt Lewis led the Dukes (9-20, 5-11) with 23 points and eight rebounds.

