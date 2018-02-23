Harvard pulls away from Princeton in OT, stays tied atop Ivy

Justin Bassey had 18 points Friday night and Harvard pulled away in overtime to beat Princeton 72-66 and maintain its hold on first place in the Ivy League.
Bassey was 3 of 4 from 3-point range with a pair of 3s late in the second half that helped to force overtime. The Crimson (15-11, 10-1) stayed tied with Pennsylvania (10-1), which beat Dartmouth on Friday night.
Harvard scored the opening basket of overtime and never trailed, starting the period with a 10-2 run.
Myles Stephens, who finished with a career-high 33 points for Princeton (11-15, 3-8), scored all six of the Tigers' points in overtime.
Never miss a local story.
The Crimson forced overtime without holding the lead for the last 38 minutes of regulation. The Tigers had their largest lead at 41-31 after a 14-4 run.
Chris Lewis added 13 points and Danilo Djuricic scored 12 for Harvard.
Comments