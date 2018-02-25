AP source: Twins agree to $6.5M contract with Logan Morrison

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison watches his home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Chris Tillman during the seventh inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent slugger Morrison and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6.5 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, because the deal was subject to a physical exam and not yet finalized by the team. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo