Pominville scores in OT, Sabres beat NHL-best Lightning

The Associated Press

February 28, 2018 07:06 PM

TAMPA, Fla.

Jason Pominville scored on a power play at 1:26 of overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 2-1 victory over the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Pominville beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a one-timer from the left circle to give the Sabres their second straight victory over the Lightning.

Evan Rodrigues tied it for Buffalo in the third, and Chad Johnson stopped 21 shots.

Cory Conacher scored for Tampa Bay, and Vasilevskiy made 32 saves. With a point in the standings for the overtime loss, the Lightning became the first team to reach 90 points this season.

CANADIENS 3, ISLANDERS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Jonathan Drouin and Nikita Scherbak scored in the second period and Montreal beat New York to extend its points streak to five games.

Paul Byron also scored and Antti Niemi made 27 saves to help the Canadiens improve to 2-0-3 in their last five. Mathew Barzal scored his 18th of the season for the Islanders. They are winless in last four games and 4-8-2 in their last 14.

