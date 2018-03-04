AP Was There: Roger Bannister, 30 years after his milestone

FILE - In this March 5, 1974, file photo, Dr. Roger Bannister, 45, looks back as he displays a photo of him made at Iffley, England on May 6, 1954 when he smashed the four-minute-mile barrier to clock a new record of 3:59 on a cinder track. Bannister, the first runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, has died. He was 88. Bannister’s family said in a statement that he died peacefully on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Oxford “surrounded by his family who were as loved by him, as he was loved by them.” File AP Photo