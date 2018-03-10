UConn fires coach Kevin Ollie with school under NCAA inquiry

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2017 file photo, Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Coppin State in Storrs, Conn. UConn has fired Ollie, with the team under NCAA investigation and the Huskies having completed their second straight losing season. The university said in a statement Saturday, March 10, 2018, it has "initiated disciplinary procedures" to dismiss him for "just cause." The school says it would have no further comment until its "disciplinary process" and the ongoing NCAA inquiry are complete. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo