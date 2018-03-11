Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Bournemouth with team mate Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during their English Premier League soccer match at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, Sunday March 11, 2018.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Bournemouth with team mate Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during their English Premier League soccer match at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, Sunday March 11, 2018. PA via AP John Walton
Tottenham overcomes Kane injury to beat Bournemouth 4-1

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 11:01 AM

BOURNEMOUTH, England

Tottenham overcame an injury scare for Harry Kane to keep its Premier League top-four hopes on track with a 4-1 victory at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Kane limped off with Bournemouth having already gone ahead through Junior Stanislas, but Dele Alli leveled before Son Heung-min struck twice and Serge Aurier added a fourth.

Tottenham moved into third, a point above Liverpool, and five points clear of fifth-place Chelsea with eight games remaining in the race for Champions League qualification.

It appeared Spurs might be suffering a hangover from its midweek Champions League exit when Stanislas netted after just seven minutes. The situation worsened when Kane was forced off in the 34th after colliding with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

However, Spurs equalized through Alli just a minute later, before Son made it seven goals in his last four games with two clinical second-half finishes and Aurier nodded in the fourth.

