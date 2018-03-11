Jake Arrieta gets a deal he likes, ace set to join Phillies

File-This may 26, 2017, file photo shows Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throwing to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Los Angeles. Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that free agent ace Arrieta and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a three-year deal. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract is pending a physical. The deal is reportedly worth $75 million. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo