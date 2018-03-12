Twins finalize $12M Lynn deal to further upgrade rotation

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals starter Lance Lynn delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago. The Minnesota Twins have finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with right-hander Lynn, another patient, low-risk move toward strengthening their pitching staff. The deal was announced by the Twins on Monday, March 12, 2018. Paul Beaty, File AP Photo