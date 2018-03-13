Sports

Clippers' Bradley could miss rest of year following surgery

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 05:21 PM

CHICAGO

The Los Angeles Clippers say guard Avery Bradley could miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair muscles in his pubic area.

The Clippers expect the recovery time to be six to eight weeks, meaning they would need to make the playoffs for him to play again this season. They were seventh in the Western Conference entering Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Acquired in late January from Detroit in the Blake Griffin trade, Bradley is averaging 14.3 points in 46 games. He missed seven games with the Pistons because of a right adductor strain and has not played since Feb. 14.

Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen sat out Tuesday's game because of back spasms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ouch! Player is shoved into goal after dunk

View More Video