Greek soccer faces FIFA expulsion because of violence

Austrian Herbert Huebel, center, chairman of the FIFA monitoring committee for the Hellenic Football Federation answers a question during a press conference in Athens, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. FIFA has sent a delegation to Greece to discuss the country's soccer crisis, after the government indefinitely suspended top league matches. The suspension followed a pitch invasion by the gun-toting owner of PAOK Thessaloniki Sunday after a late goal for his team was disallowed by the referee. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo