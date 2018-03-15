Redskins get desired quarterback continuity with Alex Smith

File-This jan. 28, 2018, file photo shows AFC quarterback Alex Smith 11), of the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to pass, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, in Orlando, Fla. The Alex Smith era has begun in Washington as the Redskins completed their trade for the veteran quarterback. Smith joined the Redskins from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller. The deal and Smith’s subsequent four-year contract extension were agreed to in February but couldn’t become official until 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, March 14, 2018, the start of the new league year.