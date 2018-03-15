A freshman saved Gonzaga. Now he’s getting marriage proposals

When Gonzaga freshman Zach Norvell Jr. hit a pivotal 3-pointer Thursday in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament, the Twittersphere let out a collective sigh of relief.
With many fans picking the favored Bulldogs to win in their tournament pools, they were clearly nervous when North Carolina-Greensboro rallied to tie the score in the closing minutes. Then, Norvell sank a 3-pointer with 21 seconds to play.
GONZAGA WITH THE CLUTCH BUCKET! pic.twitter.com/nOesk0x4DN— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 15, 2018
An offensive foul by UNCG that some fans saw as a Gonzaga flop and a Norvell free throw (that snapped a streak of four consecutive Gonzaga misses) sealed a 68-64 win for the Zags.
Here’s a sample of how fans reacted to Norvell’s dagger:
I’m going to love my first child, Zach Norvell Beucherie, so much.— Matt B (@SeattleMattB) March 15, 2018
Marry me Zach Norvell Jr.— Lauren (@thammmmers) March 15, 2018
Thank the heavens for Zach Norvell— Will Tender (@willtender35) March 15, 2018
Norvell clutch— KofC Council 6066 (@KofCCouncil6066) March 15, 2018
God bless Zach Norvell and his entire family for generations to come #gozags #MarchMadness2018— RJ Liggins (@ShortsGogglesRJ) March 15, 2018
Norvell came up huge. Great players make great plays. Thankfully. Enjoy Boise for a couple more days.— B Kotter (@BBkotter) March 15, 2018
Norvell has zero conscience. Amazing for a Freshman to forget his previous misses and not hesitate on a shot like that.— Tory Rhyne (@TRhyno3) March 15, 2018
Zach Norvell couldn't hit a shot all game, until he needed to.— Connor Hope (@CondorianFM) March 15, 2018
Zach Norvell Jr. with the dagger, just like his daddy. Zachary Sr. #NMSU https://t.co/Jic8x6SQWe— Heath Nielsen (@HeathNielsen) March 15, 2018
Zach Norvell, you have pushed back #BracketSadness for at least 2 more days— Brian Topham (@BrianTopham) March 15, 2018
When Norvell hit that three #GoZags pic.twitter.com/yMn36FJtil— mackenzie (@mackenziedlloyd) March 15, 2018
Gonzaga almost gave me a heart attack. Thank you Zach Norvell Yung James Harden for bailing us out. #MarchMadness— Jake Roberts (@HeyJake____) March 15, 2018
I wish I had half the confidence in myself that Zach Norvell has in his jumpshot— The Ghost of Demetri Goodson (@ElKnappitan) March 15, 2018
Zach Norvell is cold blooded ..... pure scorer— The Flagrant 2 (@TheFlagrant_2) March 15, 2018
Norvell has my permission to sire my future children. #GoZags #Gonzaga— Ty Cieloha (@tycieloha) March 15, 2018
ZACH NORVELL, JR!!!— Ryan Rusk (@GoHawks76) March 15, 2018
