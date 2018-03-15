Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni directs his team during the second half of the Conference USA Men's Basketball Championship Game against Western Kentucky in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Marshall defeated Western Kentucky 67-66.
Sports

Michigan State will enjoy home-court advantage vs Bucknell

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 06:24 PM

DETROIT

No. 3 Michigan State (29-4) vs. No. 14 Bucknell (25-9)

First round, East Region; Detroit, Friday, 7:10 p.m. ET.

BOTTOM LINE: The Spartans will have a home-court advantage, playing at the home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons. The senior-laden Bison believe they can win an NCAA Tournament game for the third time in school history and first since 2006.

STAR WATCH: Michigan State's Miles Bridges made a surprising decision almost a year ago, choosing to stay in college instead of entering the NBA draft as a likely lottery pick. He's one of four players in the country to average at least 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and nearly a block per game.

THEY SAID IT: "We're in our mindset where if it's not a national championship, then it's probably a bust for this team," Spartans point guard Cassius Winston said.

DON'T SLEEP: The Spartans are concerned with the inside-out game of Zach Thomas. The 6-foot-7 forward leads Bucknell with 20.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

