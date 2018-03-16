Hamilton, Vettel chasing 5th F1 title to match Fangio

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 file photo, Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain listens to a question from the media during a celebratory event by Petronas in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel start the Formula One season within touching distance of further greatness. A fifth world title would move one of them level with Juan Manuel Fangio and second only to Michael Schumacher’s seven. Vincent Thian, File AP Photo