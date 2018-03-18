Sports

Royals sign reliever Grimm to $1.25M contract for 2018

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 10:22 AM

SURPRISE, Ariz.

The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.

The 29-year-old Grimm was 1-2 with a 5.53 ERA in 50 appearances last season.

The club also announced that pitchers Miguel Almonte, Sam Gaviglio and Trevor Oaks, catcher Cam Gallagher and infielder Ramon Torres have been optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

The roster moves leave the Royals with 46 players in major league camp.

