AAC, ACC create football officiating alliance

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 10:48 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The American Athletic Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference have created a football officiating alliance that will handle scheduling, training and evaluation.

The American announced Monday that ACC supervisor of officials Dennis Hennigan will be the lead administrator and manage the assignment, hiring and training of game officials. Terry McAulay, who has been the American's coordinator of football officials since 2013, will no longer serve in that role. A new supervisor of football officials for the AAC will be named later.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco says in a statement the alliance will provide both conferences with a deep roster of officials and greater efficiency and consistency in their training and evaluation.

