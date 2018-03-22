Tennessee, former AD Currie agree to $2.5 million settlement

FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Tennessee new athletic director John Currie speaks during a ceremony introducing him at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee has reached a $2.5 million settlement with former athletic director Currie less than four months after he was suspended in the midst of a football coaching search. Currie already had received nearly $280,000 since being placed on paid leave in December. School officials announced Thursday, March 22, 2018, that Currie will get an additional $2.2 million no later than April 1. Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File Caitie McMekin