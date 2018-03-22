Jets' Trumaine Johnson feels no pressure with big contract

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2017, file photo ,Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, right, defends a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery during the first half of an NFL football game in Los Angeles. The New York Jets have signed former Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson to a five-year, $72.5 million contract. Kelvin Kuo, File AP Photo