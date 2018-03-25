3 Texans arrested trying to mail drugs from Ohio to Houston

Three Texas residents have been arrested in a Toledo, Ohio, drug operation after they tried to mail a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of heat-sealed fentanyl that authorities said was enough to kill the population of Toledo "several times over."
The Houston Chronicle reports that Anthony Robinson, 32, Barbera Wilson, 21 and Darrius Lewis, 29, were arrested Wednesday and have been charged with federal possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Police say the three were found with an additional half kilogram (about 1.1 pounds) of fentanyl and more than $8,000 in cash.
An affidavit says the three used a fake address as a return address in an attempt to mail the drugs to Houston.
Phone calls to attorneys listed for the three were not immediately returned Sunday.
