Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Three teams that need no introduction. One from out of nowhere.
Though the 2018 NCAA Tournament produced the biggest upset in the history of the event along with a seemingly endless string of wild finishes and unexpected results, the Final Four will look very much like it has over the last handful of seasons.
In one of next Saturday's semifinals, it's a barnburner of a matchup between top-seeded programs with rich histories: Villanova vs. Kansas.
Never miss a local story.
In what will quickly become known as the "other" semifinal, it's an upstart vs. another school that knows this road: No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 3 Michigan .
Remarkable as Loyola's run — and this tournament — have been, this marks the fifth time over the last six seasons that three teams seeded 1 through 4 have been joined by another seeded 7 or higher.
The four previous times, the underdog has bowed out in the semifinal.
CHICAGO (AP) — Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt and Loyola-Chicago got quite a reception as they returned to campus on Sunday.
Fans serenaded the 98-year-old team chaplain and newfound celebrity with chants of "Sister Jean! Sister Jean!" as she was wheeled into the arena. They roared and screamed "LUC! LUC!" as the team walked toward the stage on the court.
Some players held up their phones and scanned the crowd, taking it all in a day after securing a spot in the Final Four. The Ramblers' improbable run continues thanks to a convincing victory over Kansas State in the South regional final in Atlanta on Saturday night.
PRO BASKETBALL
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Optimistic as always, Stephen Curry is ready to prove Steve Kerr wrong and return from a left knee injury for the first round of the playoffs.
Not that it's entirely up to him. Kerr on Sunday ruled out the two-time MVP for the best-of-seven Western Conference first round. The Warriors are expected to be the No. 2 seed.
"There's no way he's playing in the first round," Kerr said.
An MRI exam Saturday showed a Grade 2 sprain of his medial collateral ligament and the team said Curry would be re-evaluated in three weeks — that would be April 14 and a possible Game 1 of the playoffs for Golden State.
On Sunday, Curry limped up a couple of stairs to the podium for his news conference but didn't need crutches, saying, "It's nice that I'm walking and not limited with crutches or anything like that, so that's a positive.
TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) — Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton says he wishes he "could have done better" in making postgame comments during an awkward exchange with a reporter following the Seminoles' Elite Eight loss to Michigan.
In a statement posted on the program's Twitter account Sunday, Hamilton said he was "impacted" by the emotions as he answered questions from reporter Dana Jacobson following the 58-54 loss Saturday.
Jacobson had asked why his Seminoles didn't foul after Michigan's Duncan Robinson grabbed a defensive rebound with Michigan up 4 and just 11 seconds remaining, allowing the clock to run out.
Hamilton was immediately defensive and dodged Jacobson's question for a while before getting around to an answer, though he almost walked off before returning.
Hamilton said Sunday Jacobson was "doing her job" in asking the questions.
BASEBALL
The Philadelphia Phillies are banking on young Scott Kingery.
A prized prospect who has never played in the majors, Kingery reached a six-year deal with the Phillies on Sunday that takes him through the 2023 season.
The contract includes three team options running through 2026. Multiple media reports said Kingery was guaranteed more than $23 million.
The 23-year-old Kingery is batting .392 in 20 spring training games and is tied for the Grapefruit League lead with 20 hits.
Kingery hit a combined .304 with 26 home runs and 29 steals as a second baseman for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading last year. He was a second-round pick in the 2015 draft from the University of Arizona.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is expected to miss at least the first two months of the season after undergoing surgery Saturday to have three pins inserted into the broken pinkie on his pitching hand.
The 28-year-old lefty was injured Friday when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield in a spring training game. The outing was supposed to be the final tuneup for Bumgarner before starting on opening day.
"We're looking at a couple months, give or take," manager Bruce Bochy said before San Francisco's exhibition game against its Triple-A club in Sacramento. "It's going to take a while. I guess the good news we got this morning is they really felt good about the surgery."
Bumgarner will have the pins in his pinkie for a month, according to Bochy. It will take another two weeks after that before the 2014 World Series MVP can resume throwing.
"We're hoping by early June he'll be pitching for us," Bochy said.
Comments