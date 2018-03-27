Yanks 1B Greg Bird needs ankle surgery again, out 6-8 weeks

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird fields the ball during a baseball spring exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers, in Tampa, Fla. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says it's too early to know if first baseman Greg Bird will be sidelined opening day Thursday at Toronto because of inflammation in his right foot. Boone said the team should learn Bird's status after he's evaluated Monday, March 26, 2018, by a specialist in New York. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo