Cologne stokes hopes of 'miracle' escape from relegation

FILE - In this March 18, 2018 file photo, from left Cologne's Yuya Osako, Simon Zoller, Marcel Risse, Dominique Heintz, Dominic Maroh and Leonardo Bittencourt celebrate after the opening goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1, FC Cologne and Bayer Leverkusen in Cologne, Germany. Cologne defender Dominic Maroh had tears in his eyes after his team defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the Rhine derby. It was just Cologne’s fifth win in 27 games but it dragged the club off the bottom of the table for the first time since the second round. dpa via AP Marius Becker