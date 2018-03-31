World Pro Ski Tour wrapping up 2nd season at event in Maine

The World Pro Ski Tour is wrapping up its second season at an event at Maine's Sunday River.
Skiers from Maine to Minnesota to Slovakia were among participants in Saturday's finals for cash prizes at the racing event that pits skiers competing side by side.
The World Pro Ski Tour relaunched last year with a single event at Sunday River. This year, it expanded to three events, all televised on CBS, and Executive Director Craig Marshall said he hopes to expand with more events for next winter.
The Pro Ski tour served for decades as the only made-for-TV ski racing event with cash prizes and national sponsors. Ed Rogers created the style of competition in which skiers race against each other instead of racing against the clock.
