Pardew leaves West Brom by mutual consent

When Pardew succeeded Tony Pulis in November, the club was two points above the drop zone. Pardew won only one of his 18 league games at the helm.
First-team coach Darren Moore has taken temporary charge, with West Brom facing Swansea on Saturday.
April 02, 2018 03:52 AM
When Pardew succeeded Tony Pulis in November, the club was two points above the drop zone. Pardew won only one of his 18 league games at the helm.
First-team coach Darren Moore has taken temporary charge, with West Brom facing Swansea on Saturday.
Comments