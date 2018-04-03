Golf Glance

AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB
THE MASTERS
Site: Augusta, Ga.
Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,435 yards. Par: 72.
Purse: TBA ($11 million in 2017.) Winners share: TBA ($1,980,000 in 2017).
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS Sports); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Defending champion: Sergio Garcia.
Notes: Tiger Woods has not played three of the last four years at the Masters because of his back. This is the only major where he has never missed the cut. ... Sergio Garcia will try to become the first player since Woods (2001-02) to repeat as Masters champions. The only other back-to-back winners were Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-66). ... No one has ever shot all four rounds in the 60s. ... Dustin Johnson is No. 1 in the world for the second straight year going into the Masters. He had to withdraw last year when he slipped down the stairs. ... Only 18 players are in the field who played in the last Masters that Woods won in 2005. ... Rory McIlroy will try for the fourth time to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters. ... Fred Ridley presides over his first Masters as the seventh chairman of Augusta National. ... Ian Poulter earned the final spot in the field by winning the Houston Open. The 87 players are the fewest since there were 86 in 1997.
Next major: U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on June 14-17.
Online: www.masters.com
___
PGA TOUR
Last week: Ian Poulter won the Houston Open.
Next week: RBC Heritage.
FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
LPGA TOUR
Last week: Pernilla Lindberg won the ANA Inspiration.
Next week: Lotte Championship in Hawaii.
Race to the CME Globe: Jin Young Ko.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
Last tournament: Bubba Watson won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Next week: Spanish Open.
Race to Dubai leader: Shubhankar Sharma.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last tournament: Steve Stricker won the Rapiscan Systems Classic.
Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Classic on April 13-15.
Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
WEB.COM TOUR
Last week: Sam Burns won the Savannah Golf Championship.
Next tournament: North Mississippi Classic on April 19-22.
Money leader: Sungjae Im.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
OTHER TOURS
WOMEN
Symetra Tour: IOA Championship, Morongo GC at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, Calif. Defending champion: Daniela Darquea. Online: www.symetratour.com
Korean LPGA: Lotte Rent-a-Car Women's Open, Sky Hill Jeju GC, Seogwipu, South Korea. Defending champion: Jeong-eun Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: Studio Alice Women's Open, Hana Yashiki Golf GC (Yoka Course), Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Teresa Lu. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
