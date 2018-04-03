Patriots trade deep threat Cooks to Rams for 1st-round pick

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks runs toward the goal line for a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots have traded Cooks to the Rams for Los Angeles’ first-round draft pick, 23rd overall. In the deal Tuesday, April 3, 2018, New England also sends a fourth-round choice to the Rams, who give the Patriots a sixth-rounder. Steven Senne, File AP Photo