Gregorius' 2 HRs, 8 RBIs lead Yanks over Rays in home opener

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, left, celebrates with Yankees' Didi Gregorius, who leaps in the air after hitting a third-inning, three-run, home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer in an opening day baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Yankees Aaron Judge, third from left, also scored on the play. The Yankees on-deck batter Gary Sanchez 24) heads to the plate.