Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson comes in to score after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Toronto.
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson comes in to score after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Toronto. The Canadian Press via AP Fred Thornhill
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson comes in to score after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Toronto. The Canadian Press via AP Fred Thornhill

Sports

Donaldson homers again as Blue Jays rout White Sox 14-5

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press

April 03, 2018 07:44 PM

TORONTO

Josh Donaldson and Aledmys Diaz each hit a two-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Chicago White Sox 14-5 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Donaldson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. He also went deep in Monday's night's 4-2 victory over Chicago. Diaz had three hits before leaving after six innings because of back spasms.

The Blue Jays have hit at least one home run in each of their first six games.

Avisail Garcia, Tim Anderson and Yolmer Sanchez hit solo home runs for the White Sox. Chicago has 12 home runs over its first four games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  