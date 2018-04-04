Sports

Pearson, Gold Coast's face of the games, out with injury

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 08:13 PM

GOLD COAST, Australia

World champion hurdler Sally Pearson, who grew up on the Gold Coast and was promoted as the local face of the Commonwealth Games, has withdrawn from the competition a day after featuring in the opening ceremony.

The 2012 Olympic champion has been dealing with a long-term Achilles tendon issue and competed as recently as last week.

She realized at a practice session this week that she couldn't compete without hurting herself further at the Commonwealth Games.

"It's just unfortunate the timing is now," Pearson told a news conference Thursday, explaining why she delayed her announcement. "I wanted to go into the opening ceremony. I had a big role to play. That's why I waited until today.

"I did everything I possibly could to get out here and race for Australia."

