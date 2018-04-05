Deportivo coach Seedorf running out of time in Spain

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2017 file photo, soccer coach Clarence Seedorf arrives at the 19th Elite Club Coaches Forum at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Seedorf is running out of time to save Deportivo La Coruna in the Spanish league. The former Dutch midfielder took over the coaching job at Deportivo with the mission of keeping the traditional Spanish club in the first division. Keystone via AP, File Jean-Christophe Bott