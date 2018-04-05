New man: Lue returns to coach Cavaliers after health scare

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells to his team in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. A person familiar with the decision says Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is expected to resume his duties on Thursday against Washington. Lue, who has been away from the team since March 19 because of health issues, will be back on the bench when the Cavs host the Wizards, said the person who spoke Wednesday, April 4, 2018, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Alex Goodlett, File AP Photo