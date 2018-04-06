Reno teen hit by train trying to save dog will walk again

Annika Kerns lies with her dog Buster on the hospital bed that her parents have set up in the living room of their Reno, Nevada, home Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Nearly a month ago, Annika, 18, was hit by a train as she hiked past a no-trespassing sign with her boyfriend, a friend and her dog Buster. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP Andy Barron