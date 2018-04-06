4 times birds tangled with Seattle athletes and the heavy price one paid

SHARE COPY LINK As Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton stood for the National Anthem, an eagle briefly landed on his shoulder prior to a game versus the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon. Brad Kuehn via Storyful

