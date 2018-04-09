Fabio Capello announces his retirement from coaching

FILE - In this June 14, 2015 file photo, then Russia's coach Fabio Capello watches his players during the Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match between Russia and Austria, in Moscow, Russia. Capello, former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Roma and Juventus coach has announced Monday April 9, 2018 his retirement from coaching and that he's not interested in the open job with Italy's national team. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo