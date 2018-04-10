Leadership of Landeskog has helped Avs turn things around

FILE - This April 7, 2018 file photo shows Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog celebrating with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Denver. Landeskog has galvanized a youthful squad. They’ve bought in and followed Landeskog’s lead straight into the postseason. The Avalanche will take on Nashville in the first round. Jack Dempsey, file AP Photo