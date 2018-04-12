Leverkusen's young team primed for Champions League return

FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany. Bayer Leverkusen is on course for a return to the Champions League with a host of young players promising further improvement under coach Heiko Herrlich. Jens Meyer,file AP Photo