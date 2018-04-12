Video captures chaos after shots fired at NFL player's pool party

The first edition of the podcast. A conversation with columnist John McGrath on what the Mariners do about their seven players on the disabled list (10:45) and interview with prospect Rob Whalen about his battle with anxiety and depression (20:55).
Shane Caldwell's dream of meeting Tiger Woods at the Masters came true after a viral post from stepdaughter Jordan Miller hit social media on Easter Sunday. Caldwell received a signed golf glove with the message 'stay strong' written on it.
The Seahawks have been scouting Army RT Brett Toth before this month's NFL draft. With service obligations after graduation in May, one of the best run blockers in college football last season has far from a direct path into league.