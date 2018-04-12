UPS men’s coach leaving for job at Pacific

University of Puget Sound men’s basketball coach Justin Lunt is resigning in order to become the head coach at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.
Lunt joined UPS in 2004 as an assistant. He became the interim head coach in 2006 and was named to the position full-time in April of 2007. In his 12 seasons the Loggers went 180-129 (.582 winning percentage), including a 106-86 (.552) mark in the Northwest Conference.
Lunt led the Loggers to seven Northwest Conference Tournament appearances, a Northwest Conference title (2008-09) and a Sweet 16 appearance in the Division III basketball tournament. In 2009, he was recognized as the NWC coach of the year.
“Coach Lunt has a proven track record of success in the Northwest Conference. He is a perfect fit for Pacific in many ways, most importantly that his teams are noted for excellence both on the court and in the classroom,” said Pacific athletic director Ken Schumann in a press release.
“I am confident that our men’s basketball program will have great success under Coach Lunt’s leadership.”
Lunt is a graduate of Pacific Lutheran. He and his wife, Renee, have two daughters, Madeleine and Indie.
“The Lunt family is truly grateful for all the opportunities in our life and look forward to joining the Boxer family,” said Lunt in a press release.
UPS said it has begun the process of a national search for Lunt’s replacement.
